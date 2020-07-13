Olmsted County delays property tax deadline again

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is again pushing back the deadline to pay property taxes.

The Board of Commissioners first voted in April to move the county’s property tax deadline from May 15 to July 15 to help property owners cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board has voted again to move that payment deadline from July 15 to December 15.

This applies for both the first half pay property tax payment for 2020 and the second half. No penalties will be assess unless the full property tax bill isn’t paid by December 15. This does not apply to property taxes paid by escrow.

Olmsted County says it is encouraging people who are not experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 to make their property tax payments as usual.