Olmsted County decides how to spend nearly $20 million in pandemic relief

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioner has approved a plan to spend $19,960,000 in federal COVID relief money.

This amount from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March will fund:

- Olmsted County’s portion of the Rochester Area Foundation’s request for a five-year investment in affordable housing to create and preserve more than 1,100 affordable housing units in Olmsted County and leverage an investment of more than $200 million.

- A $5 million investment to create affordable homeownership opportunities through a new program that will incentivize the addition to the affordable housing stock in the county.

- $1 million to purchase the building at 105 Broadway Avenue N. in Rochester to continue providing transitional housing to homeless individuals

- Repairs to the Rochester Community Warming Center totaling $100,000.

“Affordable and diverse housing opportunities have long been an important priority for Olmsted County and our residents,” says Olmsted County Board Chair Stephanie Podulke. “We have heard from the community that we need to focus on this area. These funds, and our prioritization of them, are essential steps in the right direction.”

In addition to housing, the plan approved Tuesday will fund various other Olmsted County priorities, including:

- A proposal from Workforce Development, Inc. to support developing pathways to careers in local government.

- A trained social worker liaison from the county to work with all the school districts in Olmsted County for truancy prevention.

- Funding to complete the new nature center at Oxbow Park.

- Money for key upgrades and improvements in Chester Heights Sewer District.

- Technology projects within Health, Housing, and Human Services at the county that will support interoperability, automation, conversion of paper to electronic processes, and access to data and ease of use for clients.

- Additional hours for school nurses to prepare for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year after being deployed to the pandemic for 18 months.

- Provisional staffing for the County Attorney’s Office to assist with the backlog of court cases in the system.

“These federal funds are being used effectively to meet immediate recovery needs and long-term priorities that will help us better serve residents of Olmsted County. I am proud of the thoughtful consideration, prioritization, and timely action by our board to allocate these funds,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch.

The Board of Commissioners says the remaining portion of Olmsted County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling almost $11 million, will be reviewed and allocated in the spring of 2022.