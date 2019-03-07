Olmsted County death officially ruled a homicide; authorities ID man killed

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are officially classifying the death of a Somali man who was found on an Olmsted County road Tuesday as a homicide.

Authorities identified Garad Hassan Roble, 28, of Rochester, as the man who was shot multiple times and found deceased.

There are people of interest in the case, authorities said Thursday, but no arrests have been made.

“Due to the initial investigation indicating that this was not a random act of violence, we do not believe there is an ongoing concern for public safety,” authorities said Wednesday.

The male was found deceased Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of 45th St. SE in Marion Township.

According to Sgt. Kirby Long, a person driving to work saw the man and called 911. Gold Cross and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to find the man deceased. Based on "apparent trauma," the death was called suspicious.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Sheriff's office in the investigation.

This is Rochester's first homicide since Sept. 8, 2018.

After a deadly year in terms of homicides in 2018, this is Rochester's first murder of 2019.

