Olmsted County dealing with record number of COVID-19 cases, can't contract trace every case

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County is dealing with a record number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials said Tuesday that the county's 7-day average has jumped from 67.1 cases per day to 125.1 cases per day in the span of two weeks.

"As we continue to witness record-setting increases, Olmsted County Public Health Services does not have the capacity to continue to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for every individual who tests positive for COVID-19. It is important that the public knows some cases and contacts may not receive a phone call from public health at this time. Not being able to connect with individuals who have recently tested positive means that we are asking those who test positive for COVID-19 to assist us in our efforts to keep their family, friends and co-workers healthy and safe," stated Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services.