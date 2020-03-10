Clear
BREAKING NEWS Presumed coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition Full Story

Olmsted County continues to prepare for 1st confirmed coronavirus case

Tuesday morning Olmsted Public Health Services met with the county board to detail a plan of action.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted county is continuing to prepare for if and when we see the first case of the coronavirus in our area.

Tuesday morning Olmsted Public Health Services met with the county board to detail a plan of action.

Public health director Graham Briggs says that includes laying out a plan to potentially close schools, practice social distancing and stock up on canned goods if necessary for at-risk groups.

He said, "We feel strongly that an informed public can make a better informed decision for themselves and for their family. So, we really want to make sure we're sharing the most up to date information. If we have recommendations we're sharing those and we're doing so in the most up to date way."

While Minnesota has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus Iowa has eight and Wisconsin has three.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Park Board Master Plan

Image

UPDATE: Olmsted County planning for Coronavirus cases

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Faulty heart devices

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/10

Image

Women's History Month

Image

Stem Education

Image

Protecting yourself from fraudulent encounters

Image

Austin Abduction

Image

#TacoTuesday In Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Community Events