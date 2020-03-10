Olmsted County continues to prepare for 1st confirmed coronavirus case

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted county is continuing to prepare for if and when we see the first case of the coronavirus in our area.

Tuesday morning Olmsted Public Health Services met with the county board to detail a plan of action.

Public health director Graham Briggs says that includes laying out a plan to potentially close schools, practice social distancing and stock up on canned goods if necessary for at-risk groups.

He said, "We feel strongly that an informed public can make a better informed decision for themselves and for their family. So, we really want to make sure we're sharing the most up to date information. If we have recommendations we're sharing those and we're doing so in the most up to date way."

While Minnesota has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus Iowa has eight and Wisconsin has three.