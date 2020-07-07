Olmsted County considering $2 million purchase of homeless shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Since closing the homeless overnight program at the Mayo Civic Center on July 1, Olmsted County says it’s been able to provide housing to about half the people who’ve applied for it.

The county has 30 rooms available between The Creek at 2206 11th Avenue and the building at 105 North Broadway, with three of those rooms dedicated to people in COVID quarantine. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority says 58 people applied for those rooms and after choosing the 30 most high-priority candidates, 29 agreed to move in.

County officials say those 29 all signed housing agreements that include a “3 strikes and you’re out” provision.

In addition, the Rochester Community Warming Center on 4th Street has reopened and is providing shelter to 8 people a night. That’s down from 15 due to social distancing needs. The Warming Center is turning away one to eight people each night. The Dorothy Day Hospitality House has also reopened and is serving 7 people, the most it can.

One issue still facing the county is whether to continue to pay the $10,000 a month lease for the building at 105 North Broadway or buy it for $2 million. No decision has been made on that.