Olmsted County commissioners recommend masks in school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County commissioners are “highly recommending” masks be worn in schools where children under age 12 are present.

They approved a resolution stating that Tuesday and say they are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC is recommending universal indoor masking by all students over age two, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC and MDH further recommend those in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC says that as of Tuesday, Olmsted County has had 380 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.