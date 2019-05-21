Clear
Olmsted County commissioners discuss plans for warming center

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners says it wants to find a new location for those in need to seek shelter next winter. As they say the Salvation Army isn't a viable option.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Just over a month ago we told you about freezing temperatures forcing The Salvation Army Warming Center to remain open for the last three weeks of march. Today, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met to figure out a plan for the next time old man winter comes around.

One idea is to turn the Silver Lake fire station into a five month warming center.
That poses a problem, as the building would need to be brought up to code.
We spoke to a homeless man.
He tells us just how dangerous homelessness in fridgid temps can be.

“Walking in between the salvation army and the skyway i was freezing my hands were so cold i can barley feel them,” he tells us.

The commissioners didn't come to an agreement today.
They say they want to make this a community effort and want to hear from the city and the salvation army too.

