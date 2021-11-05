Olmsted County collision sends one man to the hospital

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Gordon Johnson, 36 of Louisberg, was driving a pickup truck east on Highway 14 when he turned to go north on 60th Avenue NW and collided with the car driven by Matthew Steven Stensgard, 46 of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash happened in the westbound lanes.

Stensgard suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Johnson was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident, which happened just after 7 am.