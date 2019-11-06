Olmsted County collision on Highway 52 sends one to hospital

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision injures one person Wednesday morning in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dorothy Stuart Loutfi, 54 of Rochester, was driving south on Highway 52 near Simpson Road when she went off the road and hit the median cable barrier. Loutfi then swerved back onto the highway and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by Thomas John Kraus, 61 of Owatonna.

Loutfi suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says Highway 52 was snow and ice covered at the time of this accident.