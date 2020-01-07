Clear
Olmsted County collision injures three on Tuesday

Two vehicles crash on I-90.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 4:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

It happened around 1:41 pm Tuesday near mile marker 231 on Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says two eastbound vehicles hit each other.

The driver of one vehicle, James Edward Jenkins, 53 of Houston, TX, and two of his passengers, David Dyson, 31 of Houston, TX, and Teaquila Jenkins Qurenna, 37, all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital. The State Patrol says the driver of the other vehicle, Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

