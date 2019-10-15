Clear

Olmsted County child porn charges dropped after judge's order

Adam Reitz (left) and Shahla Thompson
Prosecutors say they were ordered to make copies of child porn evidence.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has dismissed child pornography charges after it says a judge’s order would have forced it to violate federal law.

Charges of aiding and abetting 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment have been dropped against Shahla Marie Thomson, 27 of Rochester. The County Attorney’s Office says the evidence of child pornography in her case was kept, as usual, in a secure location and Thompson’s defense attorneys refused to come to that location to review the evidence.

The County Attorney’s Office says the District Court then ordered prosecutors to produce and give copies of the child porn to Thompson’s legal team. County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in dismissing the charge that such reproduction and distribution of child porn is not only against federal law but that “Every instance of reproduction/distribution of child pornography is another instance of victimization of a young child.”

Ostrem says that’s why, after consulting with the victim’s custodial parent, he decided he had to drop the charges rather than comply with the judge’s order.

Thompson was arrested in July 2018 along with Adam Lee Reitz, 29 of Rochester, and accused of abusing a child under the age of 10, resulting in the victim taking methamphetamine. Reitz is still facing state charges of 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment and both Reitz and Thompson are also facing federal pornography charges.

Article Comments

