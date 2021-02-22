Olmsted County asks certain individuals to re-register for second COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County wants to make sure individuals who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are correctly signed up for their second dose.

The county says due to essentially "link sharing" some individuals seeking their first dose of the vaccine actually signed up for the second dose clinic which has led to some confusion.

Sagar Chowdhury, who does planning and operations for the county, says individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 5, 6 and 9th are being asked to re-register to ensure they're correctly signed up.

Chowdhury says the second sign up may not look officials but he assures patients it is secure.

He explained, "I would just encourage them to know it's a legitimate email. That link will take you right to our registration page. You'll create a new appointment and use that pass phrase knowing that it's protected for the purposes of allowing those that are in need of the second dose to get into that clinic."

The second dose re-registration is for 2,100 individuals set to receive their second dose on Feb. 26 & 27.