Olmsted County approves Lake Zumbro improvement project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has voted to buy the Fisherman’s Inn restaurant on Lake Zumbro.

The property next to the White Bridge Fishing Pier will cost $750,000

“Recently, investments have been made to improve Lake Zumbro’s water levels, water quality and habitat. These investments have included dredging of areas immediately adjacent to the White Bridge Pier to improve fish habitat,” says Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County Park Superintendent. “As water and fishing quality improves, the White Bridge Fishing Pier will become a more attractive destination, thus, it is important for Olmsted County to make investments to the site’s amenities.”

County officials say the Fisherman’s Inn restaurant will be removed, making room for shoreline improvements, additional green space, and the creation of a lake overlook. The land will also be used to convert and improve an existing private boat access and parking area into public spaces.

This purchase is a federally mandated replacement property for the Biermann House. Olmsted County bought the Biermann House with federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) money and when it was decided to sell it, land of equal value had to be acquired for a public recreational site.

“The Fisherman’s Inn property looks to meet all replacement land stipulations outlined by the LWCF,” says Ziegler. “It is contiguous with an existing park, is not already on county-owned lands, and will provide outdoor recreational use and be open to the public during regular park hours.”

The Olmsted County Parks Department will partner with the Department of Natural Resources on this construction project.

“With the purchase of the Fisherman’s Inn land for expansion and enhancements to White Bridge Fishing Pier, this park has the potential to become a regional asset for community gathering and access to Lake Zumbro,” says Ziegler.

The Fisherman’s Inn purchase was approved on a 6-1 vote.