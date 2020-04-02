Olmsted County announces 1st Coronavirus-related death

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County health officials said Thursday the county has its first coronavirus-related death.

Health officials said the case involves a person in their 90s who was in a long-term care facility. The person was likely exposed at the facility, officials said.

“Although this is not unexpected, it is still sad news for our community. Our hearts go out to all the loved ones and care givers affected by this tragic death, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and across the country. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

Olmsted County has 66 coronavirus cases, ranging in age from 6 to 90.

Twelve of Minnesota’s 18 fatalities have occurred among residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that confirmed cases continued to rise, with 53 new cases Thursday for a total of 742 since the outbreak began.

But 373 of those patients have recovered. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing. Seventy-five patients were hospitalized Thursday, a jump of 21 since Wednesday, with 38 in intensive care, up 11 from Wednesday. The median age of those who've died is 83.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

