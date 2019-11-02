Olmsted County and moms are working to fight the flu in schools

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported the first flu death in the state. That sparked a concern for parents as they send their children to school.

The Director of Public Health Services for Olmsted County, Graham Briggs said even though it is still in the early stages of flu season, it's never too early to get your flu shot. He explained the vaccine is the number one way people can protect themselves from getting sick.

Most of the moms KIMT News 3 spoke with said they do vaccinate their children, but not all. If you choose not to get the flu shot, Briggs said the next best thing is to make sure you're washing your hands routinely.