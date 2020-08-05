Olmsted County adds new tracking dials to COVID website

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services has added new activity dials to its online COVID-19 Dashboard.

"The dials serve as a valuable compass for the long journey ahead," says Public Health Director Graham Briggs. "We ask that Olmsted County community members, businesses and visitors use this as a comprehensive, data-based tool that will support our combined and continued efforts to be thoughtful, measured, and compassionate as we navigate these challenging times together."

The dials will provide daily updated information in five areas:

• Increase or decrease in the percent of positive tests

• Number of new cases as a proportion of the number of people at risk

• Increase or decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases

• Increase or decrease in the percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 with unknown exposure

• Increase or decrease in the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19

To see the new dials and the Olmsted County COVID-19 Dashboard, click here.