Olmsted County Sheriff's Office prepares for the next phase of reopening

RICHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office saw lower numbers of charges this year compared to last year due to the on-going pandemic. That could be because they shifted some of their focus on other things such as speeding.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the number of bookings are almost of the same compared to this time last year, but the number of charges decreased from 415 to 389. He said over the last two weeks, their focus has been on other things such as the protests and rallies happening in the Med City. But as more things begin reopening this week, the Sheriff's Office will also be picking up the pace. "The more people are out, the more people are engaging with each other in different ways, we're definitely going to see a return to whatever the new normal is gonna be," explained Sheriff Torgerson.

However, certain crimes did go up. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said more domestic assault cases came in. He said before recent protests, they were focusing on traffic issues like speeding and distracted driving. "So we were actually kind of gearing our focus a little more on the traffic side of things to assist the Patrol as well as just get a handle on things here in our county."

Sheriff Torgerson said he's pleased with how peaceful all of the protests have been in Rochester. He said their main focus now will be making sure the community continues to stay safe and healthy.