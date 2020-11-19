Olmsted County Sheriff's Office not monitoring COVID-19 restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More restrictions are coming to Minnesota as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to grow. Once they become effective though, people will be required to follow them, however, the Olmsted County Sheriff's office will not be monitoring to see who's following them and who isn't.

"We may advise people that this is what the order is asking us to do and will do that," explained Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. "Will ask people to wear a mask and things like that. But we're not going to forcibly separate people."

If people call the sheriff's office to report pandemic restriction violations, deputies will check it out, however, it's up to public health to take any action.

"Will try to find an owner or a manager of a business and ask them, are you aware of the executive order, we've got a complaint, you ought to pay attention to that," said Torgerson.