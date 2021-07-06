Olmsted County Sheriff's Office looking for more deputies to patrol Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- With a growing population and no police department, Olmsted County is looking for more deputies to patrol Stewartville.

Chief Deputy Terry Waletzski says the city's call volume has increased. Often the calls require more than one deputy to respond.

"We're already providing that protection. We're providing those services but we're pulling from other areas so that we can cover it."

Right now, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office only has one deputy patrolling the city. More deputies will also improve response times.

"With the different things that we have going on, you have to increase those services. It's important to have squad cars driving around. You have traffic complaints and to control the traffic, it all accumulates."

The sheriff's office hopes to have more new deputies patrolling Stewartville by the new year.