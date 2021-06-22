OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Calling all licensed peace officers: the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is on a hiring push.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is looking for candidates with not only the right qualifications but the right character. "The slogan 'protect and serve,' it's on squad cars all over the country. Really it should be reversed in my opinion. It's serving and then protecting. Serving people, if they come with that in mind, they come with higher character and that's the kind of people we want. We want people that really care about a community," he says.

The job offers employee benefits, up to 276 hours of earned time off, and between a $60,256 and $70,493 starting salary for entry-level patrol deputies.

The sheriff's office typically hires a couple of new deputies a few times a year but recently, the applicant pool is smaller than in years past. Torgerson says this isn't a problem unique to Olmsted County, but something law enforcement agencies across the state are seeing. He does believe the current national conversation on policing is playing a role in fewer people wanting to enter the field.

Sheriff Torgerson tells KIMT law enforcement is everything to him and his job has been a wonderful experience for not only himself, but his family, and he hopes for the community as well. He believes the criticism of law enforcement on a national level is not representative of Olmsted County.

"It's not the way it is here with Olmsted County Sheriff's office. It's never been that way, and yet things that are happening in other parts of the country are being reflected on us and that's not who we are, that's never been who we are," explains Sheriff Torgerson.

Minnesota requires a college education to become a law enforcement officer. However, if a candidate has on-the-job experience in another state, that can be considered in the application process.