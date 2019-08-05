Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating after burglary caught on video surveillance

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that was caught on video surveillance.

It occurred on the 3500 block of Hadley Valley Road NE in Haverhill Township on Friday.

The 42-year-old property owner wasn’t home at the time, but was watching live video surveillance on his security system.

He saw a person pull up in a pick-up on his property and start walking around, possibly with a drill in hand.

By the time deputies responded, the person was gone. Authorities did find a pile of tools on the grass near the property valuing around $2,000.

Those tools were actually stolen from a City of Rochester construction site trailer the night before.

Deputies do have a suspect in mind. The investigation is ongoing.