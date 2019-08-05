OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that was caught on video surveillance.
It occurred on the 3500 block of Hadley Valley Road NE in Haverhill Township on Friday.
The 42-year-old property owner wasn’t home at the time, but was watching live video surveillance on his security system.
He saw a person pull up in a pick-up on his property and start walking around, possibly with a drill in hand.
By the time deputies responded, the person was gone. Authorities did find a pile of tools on the grass near the property valuing around $2,000.
Those tools were actually stolen from a City of Rochester construction site trailer the night before.
Deputies do have a suspect in mind. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating after burglary caught on video surveillance
- Residential burglary being investigated in Olmsted County
- Residential burglary investigation underway in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Olmsted County Sheriff's office thanks deputies
- Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.
- Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary
- Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock car doors after surveillance video surfaces
- Pair of Olmsted Co. burglaries reported