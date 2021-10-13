Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of peace officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is hiring peace officers during a time where law enforcement agencies nationwide are seeing a decrease in the interest of people to take the oath to protect and serve.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the number of peace officer applicants is "not sustainable."

The sheriff's office is looking for people who possess high character, are active in both the mind and body, and are interested in a fast-paced environment.

Sheriff Torgerson said their motto is "protect and serve," but he believes their main duty is serving the community and hopefully making peoples' daily lives better.

"We want people to be part of the community, not just in the community," said Sheriff Torgerson. "You know we can be in it, we can drive our squad cars around and maybe wave at a few people - but, we really want our deputies to be getting out and being involved. And not only when they're working but even when they're not working - volunteer for different activities and events."

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office holds testing four times a year, every three months.

All peace officers go through college and the Peace Officers Standards and Training before they find themselves going through the Olmsted County interview process.

Applicants will first meet with community members, line deputies, and superiors before sitting with Sheriff Torgerson and the chief deputy.

For more information on the application process and job openings, visit the Olmsted County Human Resources webpage.