Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office holds a forum to educate the community on drug addiction

Wednesday night's forum aimed to teach parents and community members how to spot addiction and drug use before it comes too severe.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Community members and parents filled the Stewartville Performing Arts Center on Wednesday night to learn about the signs of drug abuse and addiction.


Sheriff Kevin Torgerson with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s department along with several other deputies and a parent formed a panel to educate the community.
Sheriff Torgerson says drug abuse is a huge problem everywhere including Olmsted County.


One mother who sat on the panel to share her story told KIMT she hopes to help educate other parents. “I have lost a son at the age of 25 of a heroin overdose and its extremely critical for me to be part of this to be proactive in the community to bring awareness and education and help lift the shame and stigma affiliated with chemical dependency.”


And Sheriff Torgerson agrees. He told KIMT one of the best ways to make sure the abuse doesn’t continue is to catch it at a young age, which is why the Sheriff’s Office is making sure they do all they can to educate the community and answer any questions parents may have.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Image

National Blue Blood Drive sees officers give back

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Community Events