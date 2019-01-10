Olmsted County Sheriff's Office holds a forum to educate the community on drug addiction

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Community members and parents filled the Stewartville Performing Arts Center on Wednesday night to learn about the signs of drug abuse and addiction.



Sheriff Kevin Torgerson with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s department along with several other deputies and a parent formed a panel to educate the community.

Sheriff Torgerson says drug abuse is a huge problem everywhere including Olmsted County.



One mother who sat on the panel to share her story told KIMT she hopes to help educate other parents. “I have lost a son at the age of 25 of a heroin overdose and its extremely critical for me to be part of this to be proactive in the community to bring awareness and education and help lift the shame and stigma affiliated with chemical dependency.”



And Sheriff Torgerson agrees. He told KIMT one of the best ways to make sure the abuse doesn’t continue is to catch it at a young age, which is why the Sheriff’s Office is making sure they do all they can to educate the community and answer any questions parents may have.