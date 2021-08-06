Olmsted County Sheriff's Office captain retires

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After over two decades working for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Captain Scott Behrns is putting away his badge for good today. Behrns officially retired from his role as the captain of investigations and security services.

"It's time for me to go do something else. I've done what I feel I can here and I think I've done a very good job," says Behrns.

The now-former captain has been in law enforcement for over 28 years. Twenty-five of them were spent working for Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. He chooses to retire now because he feels it's the right time to. Behrns made the decision a couple of months ago.

"It's been an honor to serve the people of Olmsted County and the region. Because we are regionally based, I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of different people over the years."

Behrns plans to spend his retirement relaxing and eventually working in the private sector.