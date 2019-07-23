Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has a new member - a 10-week-old K9 named Hulk

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office adopted Hulk, a 10-week-old Plott hound lab mix, from Paws and Claws Humane Society on Monday.

K9 Hulk will begin training when he's about 10 months old to learn how to detect explosives. He will be the sheriff's office's first single-purpose explosive detection dog, meaning his only duty will be using his nose to protect Olmsted County. Because of this, the sheriff's office was less limited in what kind of breed their newest addition needs to be.

Hulk was chosen because of his curiosity and temperament. "Hulk was right out the door sniffing around, checking us out so we knew that there didn't seem to be any fear for him and he certainly had his nose to the ground which was good to see on our end because that's what we're looking for," says Sgt. Chris Wallace, team leader of the K9 unit.

K9 is teaming up with his new partner, Deputy Corry Retzer. "I'm very excited to be a K9 handler. I've always wanted to be one since I became a cop. This is a great opportunity and he gets to come and be with my family and we get to work together every day," he says.

K9 Hulk's mother Cassie was brought from a high-kill shelter in Texas to Paws and Claws days before she gave birth on May 16th. All of her puppies are named after Avengers series characters. Hulk's littermates are all spoken for, but Cassie is waiting for her forever home.

It may be a while before the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office needs another explosive detection dog, but if all goes well with K9 Hulk, Sgt. Wallace says they would consider adoption again.

If training goes well, Hulk will be on duty in about a year. He may make an appearance at the Olmsted County Free Fair during the sheriff's office's demonstrations on Thursday.