Olmsted County Sheriff's Office looking to crack down on speeding in Oronoco

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to let off the gas in Oronoco. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says people have been driving through the city too fast. According to Torgerson, a lot of the speeders live in Oronoco.

"In all facets of driving, we want people to slow down, pay attention, don't be driving distracted, and just be more courteous on the roads," explains Torgerson.

The sheriff attributes the speed problem to people driving to and from work. A lot of the lead foots have been driving along Minnesota Ave and Zumbro Hills Drive.

"It's not anything that's new. We're going to be responsive to it as best as we can and as much as we can."

Torgerson would like to have more deputies patroling Oronoco in the future. Its city council has also been looking at the speeding problem.