Olmsted County Sheriff's: Man arrested after 200 grams of meth found

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing felony drug charges after authorities found 200 grams of meth at a home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a drug search warrant in the 6500 block of West River Road Monday afternoon.

In addition to the meth, authorities found meth, digital scales, a holster and a magazine.

Law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Jason Bale-Bakken, who they say is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms.

He's facing sales and possession charges.