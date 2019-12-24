Olmsted County Sheriff's: Man arrested after 200 grams of meth found

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing felony drug charges after authorities found 200 grams of meth at a home.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a drug search warrant in the 6500 block of West River Road Monday afternoon.
In addition to the meth, authorities found meth, digital scales, a holster and a magazine.
Law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Jason Bale-Bakken, who they say is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms.
He's facing sales and possession charges.
