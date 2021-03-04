Olmsted County Sheriff speaks on record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officials say a record number of handgun permits were issued in Minnesota last year.

A report from Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says sheriffs across the state issued over 96,000 handgun carry permits in 2020, the highest number of any year since the Personal Protection Act was implemented in 2003. 51,000 of the permits were issued in 2019.

Hennepin County granted more than 11,000 permits last year, the most in the state. Over 1,600 handgun carry permits were issued in Olmsted County.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson say while it's not uncommon to see an increase in permit applications during an election year, he believes there were a number of factors that contributed to the spike.

"You can attribute it to COVID, you can attribute it to civil unrest, you can attribute it to elections and rhetoric with elections, of people saying that they're going to restrict guns and do things like that. So those three factors, I think, are probably the leading factors," Sheriff Torgerson told KIMT.

Torgerson adds when he first started as sheriff in 2015, only one officer was needed to handle permits to carry and permits to purchase. But as of this year, four officers are needed to do so.

The sheriff also says his office processed 80 permits to carry in February of 2020, but a year later in February of 2021, that number climbed to 286.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the Minnesota senate have introduced a bill making it legal to carry a firearm without a permit, unless a person is specifically prohibited from doing so by law. Sheriff Torgerson tells KIMT enacting a law like this would be risky.

"To just blanketly say, 'alright everybody, it's the wild wild west, let's go - everybody carry and do whatever you want to do,' that's very nerve-racking."

Torgerson adds the vast majority of shootings in Olmsted County are committed by people who don't have a license to carry. He says if any changes are going to be made, he would like to see enhancements to the course required to attain a permit, and mandatory jail time for anyone who uses a weapon illegally.