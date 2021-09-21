Olmsted County Risk Mitigation Program to offer housing assistance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Housing and Redevelopment Authority is announcing the launch of its Risk Mitigation Program.

The program looks to equip individuals experiencing housing barriers with an additional tool when they're searching for housing.

It also looks to expand housing opportunities by guaranteeing financial coverage if there are damages to the unit, unpaid rent, or fees at the end of the lease.

For those who qualify, the program can last up to one year.

You can find more information below:

Program Overview

The Olmsted County Risk Mitigation program equips individuals and families that have housing barriers with

an additional tool when they are in the housing search process. The goal of the program is to expand housing

opportunities for individuals and families with housing barriers by guaranteeing financial coverage up to a

certain amount if there are damages to the unit beyond normal wear and tear, unpaid rent, and fees at the end of

the lease, or to assist with court filing fees for evictions. While enrolled in the program, Risk Mitigation staff

will check in quarterly over the phone with the household to help resolve housing issues.



Fund Coverage

During the first 12 months of the initial lease, property managers can access the Risk Mitigation fund for

eligible expenses at lease termination, non-renewal of lease, and for certain occasions to prevent lease

termination. Property managers of enrolled households can access up to $2,500 to pay for damages beyond

normal wear and tear, unpaid rent and fees at the end of the lease, or to assist with court filing fees for evictions.

After the first 12 months of the initial lease, the household graduates and is discharged from the Risk Mitigation

program.



Eligible Households

Thorough the pilot phase of the program, eligible households must be referred through and have active Olmsted

County case management services which includes services through DFO Community Corrections, Child and

Family Services (CFS), and Adult and Family Services (AFS). The household must also

 Be in the housing search process in Olmsted County

 Have one housing barrier that makes it difficult to secure housing

 Have the ability to afford rent either through earned income, benefits, or through a rental assistance

program



Eligible Properties

Rental units of enrolled household members must have a valid rental certificate, if applicable. The unit does not

have to pass a program inspection. To enroll in the risk mitigation program, the property manager must

complete a move-in inspection, sign a lease, and complete the Risk Mitigation Participation Agreement with the

household.



Referring Case Manager Expectations

The referring case manager must submit the program application to make a referral and assist with the

household with enrolling in the risk mitigation program. The risk mitigation program staff do not assist the

household with housing search and transition. The case manager must inform risk mitigation program staff if

there is a change in case management status or case manager of enrolled households. The case manager should

inform risk mitigation program staff when they are notified of nonpayment of rent, damage to the unit, pest

infestations, or other housing concerns.