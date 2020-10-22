Olmsted County Reports Increase in COVID-19 Transmission

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County health officials say they're seeing an increase in coronavirus transmissions.

The percentage of cases reported in the county with no known contact with a positive case rose to 23.7% Thursday, which officials say is indicative of widespread community infection.

However, coronavirus numbers remain lower in Olmsted County than in most areas in Minnesota, giving experts confidence they'll be able to manage the county's COVID-19 challenges.

"We're just very resource rich when it comes to testing," said Shaylene Baumbach of Olmsted County Public Health. "And when we're able to get the testing done, when we're able to also do our case investigations, and we are doing that here locally ourselves, so that again just helps speed up the process in reaching out to our community members to let them know what the guidance is."

Experts also say infection numbers are dropping in teens and young adults, while rising among people ages 40-69.