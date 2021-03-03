Olmsted County Public Health weighs in on when residents will start receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning to roll out this week, KIMT News 3 is learning what that could mean for the future distribution planning in the Med City.

Nearly 4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being shipped out this week. While we don't know for sure how many will be coming to Olmsted County, whether it's 1,500 doses or 5 doses, every single one counts. The J & J vaccine is a one time shot, meaning that could really ramp up the amount of vaccines given each day. Compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it's 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Olmsted County Public Health Director, Graham Briggs, said there are still some logistics they need to look at when it comes to administering the J & J vaccine. For example: will the county be able to target a specific group of the population with this vaccine? "And another big piece of this too is knowing it's a one dose vaccine, there's a couple little nuances there that we're gonna wanna be thinking about," he explained. "How do we make this easily available and what does this vaccine match as far as our population goes and what is the governor advising us to do from a state level as to how to get this vaccine into arms."

Briggs said the quicker they can get people vaccinated, the earlier it will take the pressure off of hospitals in the future. He anticipates Olmsted County residents can start getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the next two weeks. "Especially with another vaccine coming in with some expectation that the availability of that vaccine will start to get bigger and bigger," Briggs explained. "The next month or two months of the Governor's timeline is going to fit. We're going to be moving towards really starting to see some difference."

It's important to note here that Briggs is hopeful. He explained that with the third COVID-19 vaccine rolling out and more potentially on the way, he can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. He said medical experts are paying close attention to the new COVID-19 variants emerging. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective against other strains in its trial.