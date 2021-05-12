Olmsted County Public Health weighs in on mask wearing in the future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dr. Anthony Fauci said federal guidance on wearing a face mask indoors could soon change and the Olmsted County Public Health Director, Graham Briggs, doesn't think we will see a mandate for seasonal mask wearing in the future. However, there are a few things you should know.

There's a state mandate for face masks right now until at least July 1st in Minnesota, which Briggs said is giving people something to look forward to. "The key to taking our masks off is all of us coming together and getting vaccinated as your turn arrives. for those who haven't been yet, your turn is now," he explained. "That is the key to getting us to a place where we don't need masks anymore and we don't need to worry anymore about virus out there in the community."

Briggs said it's not off the table for an occasional requirement to go back in place if a new variant pops up or an outbreak happens. He explained now is the time to start looking at how we can make those final steps out of the pandemic.

It could be a scary thing for some to think about and it's going to take some time feeling comfortable being in crowds again, but that's where he said the trust in Public Health comes into play. "If we go back out there and say, 'okay, the situation has changed. The science has evolved. Something has happened. We need you to do another couple of months of this or something like that.' Then we've built that relationship with the community that when we see that there's not a need, we're going to say, 'take the masks off, let's go have a fun summer, go to the lakes, enjoy yourself.' And know that if the situation changes, we'll be communicating that with the public, too," he explained.

Minnesotans can stop wearing masks after that July 1st date unless 70% of the population gets vaccinated before then. Briggs said if something were to happen in the future, local health officials can determine what the guidelines should be.