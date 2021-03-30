Olmsted County Public Health says vaccine expansion is a positive step for Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As vaccine eligibility opens up to all Minnesotans 16 and older, Olmsted County Public Health says the expansion is highlighting the positive progress Minnesota is making.

Public health director Graham Briggs says around 90% of those 65 and older in Olmsted County have now been vaccinated which is why it makes sense to expand elegibility.

However, the county is administering around 9,000 doses a week at this point so he says demand will outweigh supply.

Briggs says that may mean getting an appointment could be difficult for the next couple of weeks since there are around 50,000 people just in Olmsted County who are now eligible.

He explained, “While somebody may be frustrated today or tomorrow looking for a dose vaccine out there we're in a much better position than we were a month ago, or three months ago or six months ago and my hope is that trend continues that a month from now and two months from now we are working our way out of this pandemic.”

Briggs also added that the expansion will allow whole families to get vaccinated instead of just one or two family members.