Olmsted County businesses asked to complete COVID-19 vaccine planning form

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- Olmsted County Public Health is encouraging businesses, organizations, and agencies in the county to complete the online COVID-19 business vaccination planning form, according to a press release Wednesday.

This form will help identify all the businesses in the county and determine where the business falls within the phases and priorities. Vaccines are not provided on a first come first serve basis.

Olmsted County Public Health, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and local pharmacies are collaborating and sharing responsibility for vaccinating their respective worksites. Businesses will be contacted by the assigned health care entity. This is the best way to assure that your business and staff, are included in the vaccine planning, according to the Olmsted County press release.

The form itself does not register the business or the staff for the vaccine – it simply assures you are in the system and that you will be contacted as soon as possible.

The county says this form is not for individuals. Eligible individuals can sign up through Minnesota's Vaccine Pilot Program.