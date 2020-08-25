Olmsted County Public Health is reminding you to wear a mask and wear it properly

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Public Health Department is getting more reports of people not wearing masks properly.

Either some people need more guidance about how to wear them the right way or some are becoming reluctant. Masks need to be covering both your mouth and your nose. Think of it as being a tissue when you cough or sneeze... it creates a barrier for the germs coming out. Director, Graham Briggs, explained wearing a mask is 60% to 70% effective when it comes to slowing the spread. He said when they look at the positive case rate going down, there's a number of factors leading to it. The preventative steps the county has in place is a huge factor. "One of those is mask wearing. And one of those is the prevention work that's going on with restaurants and bars that our sanitarians are really trying to meet with managers," Briggs said.

It's going to take the cooperation from everyone to get back to normal. "People really start taking mask wearing seriously and start seeing it as the norm in public places, especially in situations where people need to go indoors, like grocery stores and things like that," explained Briggs. "The case rate and number of cases coming in day over day does seem to start going down and we've seen that here."

So where are we going now? Briggs said the better we can do at limiting the community transmission of COVID-19 and prevent outbreaks from happening, then the more lives will be saved. He said ultimately, that's his main priority. A vaccine is on the way, but realistically, it won't be available until 20-21.