Olmsted County Public Health is prioritizing COVID-19 vaccine equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The gaps between underserved communities in Olmsted County when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine are getting smaller.

Public Health director, Graham Briggs, said that among the communities of color, the vaccination rate is increasing. He explained it's all about meeting the people where they're at and that's what the health department has been heavily focusing on the past several months. "You know, I attribute that to the amazing team here that has been going out and literally putting shots right into neighborhoods and going out to apartment complexes or to community groups and churches and things like that," said Briggs. "We've really worked hard at developing a relationship not just showing up and saying, 'here's a shot.' Developing a relationship so that the community is ready to ask for vaccine once it becomes available."

New data from the Pew Research Institute shows vaccination rates still vary widely along party lines. Pew found 86% of Democrats have received a shot, while just 60% of Republicans have.