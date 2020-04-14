Olmsted County Public Health encourages community to 'stay vigilant' during pandemic

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County continues to have the most cases in our viewing area and sits in the top three highest confirmed cases of all Minnesota counties.

As of Tuesday, there are four new confirmed cases bringing the total to 147.

Olmsted County is still sitting at two deaths. No new deaths have been reported in the county in the last nine days.

So far, 88 people have recovered and 59 cases remain active.

The number of people who have recovered has increased since Monday, and the number of active cases has decreased.

Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer Kari Etrheim says it's too early to mark it as a trend, but it is a good sign.

The Public Health department wants to encourage the community to continue to stay vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

"We don't want to see those huge spikes and the exponential growth," Etrheim said, "And the only way to avoid that is by maintaining social distancing and staying at home. That's even more important when you're considered at risk."