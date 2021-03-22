Olmsted County Public Health director says vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19 variants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Researchers are now finding the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, also called B117, is not only more easily transmitted, but also more deadly. On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci cited two studies showing there's a 61-64% higher risk of death for patients with the UK variant.

While the UK variant has been confirmed in Minnesota, it has not yet been detected in Olmsted County. Olmsted County Public Health director Graham Briggs tells KIMT handling the variants is a bit of a cat and mouse game. The best way we can stop the virus from replicating and making new versions of itself is by vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible. The faster that happens, the better off we'll be as a society.

"In infectious disease, every day is an opportunity to interrupt what's happening. and every day you lose, it becomes harder and harder to stop," he explains.

Because Olmsted County Public Health and its partners have learned so much about COVID-19 over the last year, Briggs explains they're not able to have an inkling of when someone seems out of sorts about a particular cluster of cases. They can then send a sample to be sequenced to see if it is in fact a variant.

If variants do start to work around our vaccines, Briggs says that MRNA vaccine developers can quickly alter the genetic code to adapt and stay ahead of the virus. In that situation, we may need booster shots in the future to protect against whatever strains are prevalent at that time.