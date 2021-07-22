Olmsted County Public Health breaks down what it means to have a vaccine breakthrough infection

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise nationwide and it's bringing more attention to breakthrough infections. The important thing to know is while it is possible, it's still rare.

If you do become infected and you're fully vaccinated, oftentimes, you won't even know it. The CDC even stopped counting how many mild or asymptomatic breakthrough COVID-19 infections there were in the U.S. back in May.

Olmsted County Public Health director Graham Briggs said that's because the vaccine is doing its job. "Your immune system already within a couple hours after that virus lands in your throat, is killing it all off," he explained. "Because their vaccine has prepped them for that exposure. I wouldn't even call that a case. That's somebody who just happens to have virus, have been exposed and the reason they're not getting sick is because before that virus really has a chance to get a foothold in the cells in their throat, it's already killing all the virus off."

The talk about more breakthrough infections is also raising concern about the efficacy of the vaccine. Medical experts have discussed the possibility of having a booster shot, but Briggs said the breakthrough cases are not due to the need for a third dose. "At least on the data side of things, we're not seeing vaccine breakthrough cases in people that were vaccinated back in January or February as immunity is waning that," he explained. "We are seeing breakthrough where someone that got vaccinated two months ago happens to get mildly ill or something like that, but that's to be expected."

Briggs said in Olmsted county, public health is going to continue looking at the trends and if vaccinated people start getting hospitalized or severely ill with COVID-19, then that's when medical experts might take a deeper look at the immunity period in the future.

The CDC is monitoring breakthrough infections to identify which people are most likely to have it happen to them. Medical experts say there are no unusual patterns so far.