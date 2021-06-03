Olmsted County Public Health breaks down the difference between emergency use and fully approved COVID-19 vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Moderna is applying for full approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer submitted an application at the beginning of May and Johnson and Johnson is still authorized for emergency use.

To be able to become fully approved, it needs to be six months after emergency use was authorized as well as the shot proving its efficacy.

In order for these vaccine makers to receive that emergency use authorization in the first place, an intense trial had to be conducted. That means testing and production happen at the same time. It's then followed by approval and distribution of the vaccine. Whereas for full FDA approval, the testing happens first, then comes the approval, production and distribution.

Olmsted County Public Health Director, Graham Briggs, said the biggest difference with emergency use, is it allows vaccine companies to work quicker to respond to a public health emergency. "It's basically doing the same thing, but it's just crunching it all together and moving through the process very quickly knowing that you're streamlining and putting everything to the front of the line in the process and in an emergency way, getting this approved as quickly as you can," he explained. "Then longer term, you can go back through that standard process to get full approval."

Briggs explained the typical drug takes longer than a decade to become fully approved after inception, which is why some people have concerns about how early and quick the COVID-19 vaccine was created. But he said there were no corners cut. "It doesn't change the drugs at all. It just means that the drugs we already made, work," he explained. "So now, they're sitting there in a warehouse, ready for use. that is very different than what we normally do in this field. Although the steps are really the same, it's just we shortened them up a lot and took large financial risks to do it."

Once the COVID-19 vaccines are fully approved by the FDA, Briggs anticipates it will help with vaccine hesitancy, but he said it could take months for that to happen.

Because the vaccines were authorized for emergency use, they cannot be used once COVID-19 is no longer deemed a public health emergency. However, full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines will allow the manufactures to keep the shots on the market after the pandemic ends.