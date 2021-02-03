Clear
Olmsted County Public Health, Salvation Army to provide vaccines to people experiencing homelessness

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs says experts are seeing "transmission in the homeless population, and there is some risk for severe disease."

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:54 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health and Salvation Army will be partnering to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness Thursday.

Officials are not providing many details on the vaccinations because of their priority of maintaining the trust they have built with this vulnerable population, and ensuring everyone feels safe getting a vaccine.

At a media briefing Wednesday, Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said people experiencing homelessness, and those who work with them, are a priority group in the vaccine distribution process, and the county has been setting aside doses to get them protected.

"As we were looking through this, being able to see that we'd have enough doses to get that homeless population taken care of was something that, working with the state, we decided to pull the trigger on that, and get that group taken care of while we got the chance," Briggs said.

The Minnesota Department of Health says nearly 19% of Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday night.

