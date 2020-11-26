Olmsted County Public Health Hosts Virtual Thanksgiving Party

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health helped provide some stay-at-home entertainment this Thanksgiving.

The Think Ahead Olmsted Party Livestream featured live DJs, games, and plenty of eye-catching visuals. While we didn't get to see any of Olmsted County's public health experts sing pop classics, DJ Gavin Boss says the virtual shindig was all about finding a new way to have fun this Thanksgiving.

"Things are weird, right? Obviously we want to stay at home, we want tp be safe, but we want to have a good time. Because all those memories we've had with family, with our friends at the bar, Downtown Rochester, downtown other cities in Olmsted, we want to bring those memories online this year," Boss said.

Participants in some of the event's activities were also awarded gift cards to local businesses.