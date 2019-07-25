Olmsted County Officials warns about the dangers of Nitrate

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a problem many community members in our are facing, high levels of nitrates in their ground water.

The chemical can cause major health problems, especially for children.

High levels can harm their oxygen flow, also known as blue baby syndrome.

The Olmsted County Public Health Department set up booth to test water for free.

Lauri Clements spent the day collecting water samples from people in the area to test for nitrates.

She says everyone should know if their water is dangerous, so they can find the source and fix it.

“The interesting thing is that nitrates comes from the surface so if nitrates are in your ground water it's very likely there a correlation that's very likely that you have pesticides in your water,” she said.

Here are the next time you can test your water for free.

Rochester Farmers Market-August 10th(8am-12pm)

Oronoco Gold Rush- August 16th (10am-4pm)

Rochester Farmers Market-August 17th (8am-12pm)

Rochester Farmers Market-August 24th (8am-12pm)