Olmsted County Medical Reserve Corps needs your help

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - If you have an interest in emergency response and are willing to donate your time and expertise, the Olmsted County Medical Response Corps is looking for more volunteers.

It's a community-based organization and sector of a national initiative. Olmsted County launched it in 2008. In 2009, volunteers helped with community H1N1 vaccine clinics and in 2010, they helped with flood response.

Now in 2020, volunteers have been put to work transporting materials to make cloth masks for first responders, helping at the Graham Park COVID-19 testing site, and they'll be utilized to assist with mass vaccinations whenever a vaccine becomes widely available.

"It really functions as a way to locally organize and utilize volunteers who want to donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies and really promote healthy living throughout the year," says interim coordinator P.H. Moua.

The MRC has about 100 volunteers right now, but it's looking for as many as it can get.

Although the name may imply only people with medical experience can join, but the MRC needs people from all sorts of backgrounds.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here to apply.