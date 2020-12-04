Property Taxes to Decrease for Most Olmsted County Homeowners

ROCHESTER, Minn - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners is sharing its property tax plan for 2021.

Olmsted County will collect the same dollar amount of property taxes it did in 2020, but with the county's population expected to grow, the avereage property tax burden is set to drop.

"The main reason why you see these numbers per-person decrease is because levies, they basically are staying the same, while population between both years is increasing," said Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman Catala.

Officials project property tax costs will drop by $12 per person next year on average after HRA fees are taken into consideration.

Over 70% of residential parcels will see their property taxes decrease, but about 20% of parcels will be taxed up to $50 more per year.