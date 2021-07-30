Olmsted County K9 dog dies from cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its K9 dogs.

The Sheriff’s Office says K9 Deputy Rajko died at 11:30 am Friday surrounded by his handler, Sergeant Ryan Mangan, and those that loved him. It issued the following statement:

“Rajko’s medical condition deteriorated due to cancer that was discovered earlier this week and there simply was no other option but to save Rajko from further pain.”

“Rajko served the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Olmsted County for eight wonderful years and received numerous awards during National, State, and Regional K9 trials.”

“We thank Rajko and Ryan for their dedicated service to all and we share their deep sadness and pain on this difficult day”

“Please keep Rajko, Ryan, and their family in hearts as Rajko runs freely across The Rainbow Bridge.”