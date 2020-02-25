Olmsted County K9 Axel receiving donated bullet and stab protective vest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In about 2 months, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office K9 Axel will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Body armor is potentially life-saving for law enforcement K9s. $950 of donated money can purchase one protective vest. Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,700 custom-fitted protective vests to U.S. K9s.

K9 Axel's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN." K9 Axel and his partner Deputy Kevin Schmidt trained with K9 Haas's handler when he received a new dog after K9 Haas will killed in the line of duty.

"It's kind of an honor to have that on there and support him," says Deputy Schmidt.