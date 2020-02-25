Clear

Olmsted County K9 Axel receiving donated bullet and stab protective vest

In about 2 months, Olmsted County K9 Axel will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In about 2 months, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office K9 Axel will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Body armor is potentially life-saving for law enforcement K9s. $950 of donated money can purchase one protective vest. Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,700 custom-fitted protective vests to U.S. K9s.

K9 Axel's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN." K9 Axel and his partner Deputy Kevin Schmidt trained with K9 Haas's handler when he received a new dog after K9 Haas will killed in the line of duty.

"It's kind of an honor to have that on there and support him," says Deputy Schmidt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Smoking-Related Fire Deaths

Image

K9 Getting a Protective Vest

Image

Strong Turnout for Early Voting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Proposal for new park in Rochester

Image

Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Suicide prevention training for agriculture communities

Image

Protest at Quality Pig Processors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Community Events