Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center is being shut down

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center is closing its doors after 22 years.

Officials say it’s a combination of declining youth incarceration rats and the financial strain of maintaining the center during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we’re experiencing in Olmsted County is no different than what we’re seeing across Minnesota and throughout the country,” says Director of Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections Travis Gransee. “Other counties across the state have reduced the size of their facilities based on the same downward trends we are experiencing locally. Of course, their operations were much larger than ours here in Olmsted County. We’re closing our JDC because it is so small, and the occupancy rate is just too low to keep this a viable option for our community.”

The two remaining juveniles who had been staying at the Detention Center have been transferred to Dakota County. Its 11 full-time employees are being given the opportunity to transition to other roles within the county while maintaining their same salary. County officials say the future of the Detention Center itself has not been decided.

“The evidence shows that juvenile incarceration alone does not work; in fact, in many cases, it can lead to juveniles experiencing further issues with the law as adults,” says Gransee. “Within DFO Community Corrections, we want to combat those statistics. That’s why with each juvenile we work with, we take a multi-systemic approach that involves connecting the youth and the family with community services. This could mean providing mental health or chemical health services while also providing education to the family and/or collaborating with the county’s Child and Family Services team to find the resources that will be the most helpful in correcting the problematic behavior.”

When secure detention is needed in juvenile cases, Gransee says Olmsted County will use other facilities in the state.