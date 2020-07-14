Olmsted County Justice Council meets to discuss local impact of and response to the death of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of George Floyd while in Police custody has caused cities across the country to re-examine their own practices.

The Olmsted County Justice Council met over Skype Tuesday evening to discuss the local impact and response to the killing of Floyd. Several local groups took a turn to explain conversations taking place with staff and clients, and ways their agency is changing or would like to change.

Travis Gransee, Director of Community Corrections of Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted Counties commented that although law enforcement is at the forefront of the conversation, police are only one piece of the equation, and that the entire judicial system needs to take a hard look at itself. "Our system isn't broken. Its working exactly as it was intended to. I think it's our job to break the system and create those changes that we find necessary," he explains.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson took a turn speaking. During the meeting, Duty to Intercede, a bill going through state legislature right now, was brought up. Under the policy, any officer observing another officer using unreasonable action should intercede to prevent excessive force.

"We feel really good about our policies... We don't have a chokehold in our language. It's not something we've taught, it's not something we've trained on," says Sheriff Torgerson. He is a part of the Minnesota Working Group on Deadly Force Encounters.

The Rochester Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing its policies.